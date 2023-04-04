Brook Lopez Player Prop Bets: Bucks vs. Wizards - April 4
The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, match up versus the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Below we will look at Lopez's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Wizards
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|15.7
|18.5
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.7
|7.4
|Assists
|--
|1.3
|1.3
|PRA
|26.5
|23.7
|27.2
|PR
|24.5
|22.4
|25.9
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|1.0
Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Wizards
- This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.4 per contest.
- He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Bucks rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Wizards have given up 113.9 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the league.
- On the boards, the Wizards are 11th in the NBA, allowing 42.6 rebounds per game.
- The Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.6 assists per game.
- The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Brook Lopez vs. the Wizards
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/5/2023
|27
|15
|6
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1/3/2023
|28
|21
|12
|3
|1
|6
|1
|1/1/2023
|24
|8
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
