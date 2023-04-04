Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Mets.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)
- Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Anderson picked up at least one hit 58 times last year in 98 games played (59.2%), including multiple hits on 15 occasions (15.3%).
- He hit a long ball in seven of 98 games in 2022 (7.1%), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson picked up an RBI in 22 of 98 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He came around to score in 35 of his 98 games a season ago (35.7%), with more than one run scored seven times (7.1%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.243
|AVG
|.195
|.341
|OBP
|.280
|.397
|SLG
|.282
|16
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|11
|50/22
|K/BB
|51/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|44
|34 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|11 (20.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (9.1%)
|22 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (29.5%)
|5 (9.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.5%)
|13 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (20.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff was first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- The Mets will send Scherzer (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 38-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 64th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 35th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
