When the (3-2) go head to head against the (3-1) at American Family Field on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:40 PM ET, Max Scherzer will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +125 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (1-0, 4.50 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Brewers and Mets game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (+125), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Brewers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Brian Anderson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Mets were favored 126 times and won 82, or 65.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Mets won 54 of their 78 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

New York has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets hit 90 homers on the road last season (1.1 per game).

New York averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .424 on the road.

The Brewers came away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Brewers came away with a win five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Milwaukee hit 110 homers at home last season (1.4 per game).

The Brewers averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .411 at home.

Brewers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jesse Winker 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+170) Garrett Mitchell 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+325)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.