Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Portis put up 18 points in a 117-104 win versus the 76ers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Portis' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.8 13.9 Rebounds 7.5 9.5 8.3 Assists -- 1.5 0.5 PRA 21.5 24.8 22.7 PR 20.5 23.3 22.2 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Wizards

Portis has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 10.7% and 11.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.5 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.9 points per contest, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Wizards are 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.6 assists per game.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Bobby Portis vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 19 5 7 2 1 0 0 1/3/2023 28 17 13 4 2 0 2 1/1/2023 30 19 10 2 1 0 1

