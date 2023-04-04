Blackhawks vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames (36-26-15) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (24-46-6), who have lost eight straight, on Tuesday, April 4 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI.
Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-425)
|Blackhawks (+340)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 72 games this season, and won 22 (30.6%).
- Chicago has a record of 2-6 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +340 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 43 of 76 games this season.
Blackhawks vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|245 (17th)
|Goals
|184 (32nd)
|237 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|275 (25th)
|49 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (29th)
|46 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (19th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blackhawks with DraftKings.
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Three of Chicago's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4.
- The Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (184 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Blackhawks' 275 total goals allowed (3.6 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -91.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.