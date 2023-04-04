The Calgary Flames (36-26-15), winners of four games in a row, will host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-46-6) -- who've lost eight straight -- on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

The Flames-Blackhawks game will air on ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI, so tune in to take in the action.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Blackhawks vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/26/2023 Flames Blackhawks 5-1 CHI 1/8/2023 Blackhawks Flames 4-3 (F/OT) CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 275 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 184 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 21 goals over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 76 20 17 37 29 32 55.6% Seth Jones 66 10 23 33 62 45 - Andreas Athanasiou 75 16 15 31 44 54 37.6% Tyler Johnson 50 11 19 30 20 30 50.5% Jonathan Toews 47 14 15 29 38 31 63.3%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have allowed 237 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

The Flames' 245 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Flames are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 41 goals during that time.

Flames Key Players