The Calgary Flames (36-26-15), winners of four games in a row, will host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-46-6) -- who've lost eight straight -- on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Flames-Blackhawks game will air on ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI, so tune in to take in the action.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blackhawks vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/26/2023 Flames Blackhawks 5-1 CHI
1/8/2023 Blackhawks Flames 4-3 (F/OT) CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks have given up 275 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have 184 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 21 goals over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 76 20 17 37 29 32 55.6%
Seth Jones 66 10 23 33 62 45 -
Andreas Athanasiou 75 16 15 31 44 54 37.6%
Tyler Johnson 50 11 19 30 20 30 50.5%
Jonathan Toews 47 14 15 29 38 31 63.3%

Flames Stats & Trends

  • The Flames have allowed 237 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.
  • The Flames' 245 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Flames are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 41 goals during that time.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tyler Toffoli 77 33 38 71 32 37 58.3%
Elias Lindholm 75 21 42 63 32 39 56.4%
Nazem Kadri 77 23 31 54 46 32 47.3%
Mikael Backlund 77 17 35 52 41 58 51.4%
Jonathan Huberdeau 74 15 36 51 58 33 33.3%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.