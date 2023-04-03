William Contreras -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on April 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Contreras reached base via a hit in 63 of 100 games last season (63.0%), including multiple hits in 24.0% of those games (24 of them).

He homered in 17.0% of his games in 2022 (17 of 100), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 of 100 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 39 of his 100 games a year ago (39.0%), with two or more runs scored 12 times (12.0%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 50 .260 AVG .294 .347 OBP .363 .519 SLG .494 16 XBH 19 12 HR 8 23 RBI 22 46/21 K/BB 58/19 2 SB 0 Home Away 47 GP 53 28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%) 20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%) 11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%) 16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

