Rowdy Tellez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on April 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)

  • Tellez registered 116 hits while batting .219.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 87th, and he was 36th in the league in slugging.
  • In 52.9% of his games last season (81 of 153), Tellez got a base hit, and in 31 of those games (20.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 30 of 153 games last year, he left the yard (19.6%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Tellez drove in a run in 51 of 153 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 20 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He scored in 55 of 153 games last year (35.9%), including 11 multi-run games (7.2%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
74 GP 76
.231 AVG .208
.338 OBP .294
.537 SLG .391
34 XBH 24
22 HR 13
52 RBI 37
62/41 K/BB 59/30
2 SB 0
Home Away
76 GP 77
42 (55.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (50.6%)
14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%)
28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (35.1%)
18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.6%)
26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (32.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff was No. 1 in the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
  • Carrasco starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
  • The 36-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.329 WHIP over his 29 games, compiling a 15-7 record.
