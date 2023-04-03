Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 2-for-3 with three RBI last time in action, take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a walk) against the Cubs.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jesse Winker At The Plate (2022)
- Winker hit .219 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 85 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 121st in the league in slugging.
- Winker got a base hit in 74 out of 136 games last season (54.4%), with at least two hits in 23 of those contests (16.9%).
- He homered in 10.3% of his games last year (14 of 136), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Winker picked up an RBI in 34 games last year out 136 (25.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 33.8% of his games last year (46 of 136), with more than one run on five occasions (3.7%).
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|72
|.203
|AVG
|.232
|.331
|OBP
|.356
|.294
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|34
|48/38
|K/BB
|55/47
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|74
|33 (53.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (55.4%)
|7 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (21.6%)
|21 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (33.8%)
|4 (6.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.5%)
|10 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (32.4%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead MLB.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Carrasco makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 36-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals.
- Last season he finished with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.329 WHIP over his 29 games, compiling a 15-7 record.
