After going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in his most recent game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate (2022)

Mitchell hit .311 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Mitchell picked up at least one hit 13 times last season in 28 games played (46.4%), including multiple hits on six occasions (21.4%).

Registering a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.

In seven of 28 games last season (25.0%), Mitchell drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

In eight of 28 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 16 GP 5 .364 AVG .176 .429 OBP .222 .568 SLG .176 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 9 RBI 0 20/5 K/BB 8/1 5 SB 3 Home Away 20 GP 8 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

