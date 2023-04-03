The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 2-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)

  • Yelich had an OBP of .359 and slugged .381.
  • He ranked 73rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 111th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball last season.
  • In 95 of 154 games last season (61.7%) Yelich got at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (26.0%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in 14 games a year ago (out of 154 opportunities, 9.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Yelich picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out of 154 (27.9%), including multiple RBIs in 6.5% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He scored a run in 47.4% of his 154 games last season, with more than one run in 14.9% of those games (23).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 73
.250 AVG .251
.372 OBP .344
.408 SLG .353
27 XBH 16
9 HR 5
36 RBI 21
85/56 K/BB 77/37
9 SB 10
Home Away
79 GP 75
48 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (62.7%)
19 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%)
40 (50.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%)
9 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.7%)
25 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (24.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Carrasco takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 36-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.329 WHIP over his 29 games, putting together a 15-7 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.