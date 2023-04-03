The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)

  • Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Anderson got a hit in 58 of 98 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • In seven of 98 games last year, he went yard (7.1%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 22.4% of his 98 games a year ago, Anderson drove in a run (22 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.1%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He came around to score 35 times in 98 games (35.7%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 44
.243 AVG .195
.341 OBP .280
.397 SLG .282
16 XBH 9
6 HR 2
17 RBI 11
50/22 K/BB 51/17
1 SB 0
Home Away
54 GP 44
34 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
11 (20.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.1%)
22 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (29.5%)
5 (9.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%)
13 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff ranked first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
  • Carrasco gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • The 36-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals.
  • In 29 games last season he finished with a 15-7 record and had a 3.97 ERA and a 1.329 WHIP.
