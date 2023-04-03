Freddy Peralta will take the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers (2-1) on Monday, April 3 in an early-season contest versus the New York Mets (3-1), who will answer with Carlos Carrasco. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +105 moneyline odds. The game's total is listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Brewers and Mets matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Brice Turang hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Brewers won 70 out of the 125 games, or 56%, in which they were favored.

The Brewers had a record of 63-45, a 58.3% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by bookmakers last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers hit 110 homers at home last season (1.4 per game).

Milwaukee averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .411 at home.

The Mets were victorious in 19, or 50%, of the 38 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Mets came away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

New York averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing away from home last season (90 total in road contests).

The Mets averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .424 away from home.

Brewers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) William Contreras 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.