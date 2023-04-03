Brewers vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest at American Family Field has the New York Mets (3-1) going head-to-head against the Milwaukee Brewers (2-1) at 2:10 PM (on April 3). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Mets, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta versus the Mets and Carlos Carrasco.
Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mets 4, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers won 70, or 56%, of the 125 games they played as favorites last season.
- Last season, Milwaukee won 63 of its 108 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 725 total runs last season.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Cubs
|L 4-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Marcus Stroman
|April 1
|@ Cubs
|W 3-1
|Brandon Woodruff vs Justin Steele
|April 2
|@ Cubs
|W 9-5
|Eric Lauer vs Jameson Taillon
|April 3
|Mets
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 4
|Mets
|-
|Wade Miley vs Max Scherzer
|April 5
|Mets
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs David Peterson
|April 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jack Flaherty
|April 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
