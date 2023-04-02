On Sunday, Willy Adames (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)

  • Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
  • He ranked 99th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball last season.
  • Adames picked up at least one hit 93 times last year in 139 games played (66.9%), including multiple hits on 30 occasions (21.6%).
  • Including the 139 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 29 of them (20.9%), homering in 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Adames picked up an RBI in 58 games last season out 139 (41.7%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • He scored a run in 43.9% of his 139 games last season, with more than one run in 13.7% of those games (19).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 70
.235 AVG .241
.302 OBP .301
.477 SLG .440
32 XBH 30
18 HR 13
48 RBI 50
88/27 K/BB 78/25
3 SB 5
Home Away
69 GP 70
48 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (64.3%)
13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (24.3%)
34 (49.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (38.6%)
17 (24.6%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.1%)
31 (44.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 27 (38.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Taillon starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 31-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
  • He ranked 34th in ERA (3.91), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 30th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.