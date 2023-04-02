Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Victor Caratini is back in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers and will face Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)
- Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Caratini reached base via a hit in 43 of 96 games last season (44.8%), including multiple hits in 9.4% of those games (nine of them).
- In nine of 96 games last year, he left the yard (9.4%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Caratini picked up an RBI in 21 of 96 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored in 24 of 96 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.142
|AVG
|.266
|.238
|OBP
|.377
|.223
|SLG
|.484
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|20
|33/15
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (54.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.2%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (28.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.2%)
|8 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (28.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Taillon will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 31-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 4 1/3 innings.
- His 3.91 ERA ranked 34th, 1.128 WHIP ranked 21st, and 7.7 K/9 ranked 30th among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
