Bucks vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) are 4.5-point underdogs against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (55-22) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-PH. The over/under is set at 234.5 for the matchup.
Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|234.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 32 of 77 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points.
- The average point total in Milwaukee's games this season is 230.1, 4.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have gone 42-35-0 ATS this season.
- Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 51, or 81%, of those games.
- This season, Milwaukee has won 34 of its 41 games, or 82.9%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The Bucks have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Bucks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|32
|41.6%
|117
|232.2
|113.1
|223.6
|227.3
|76ers
|20
|26%
|115.2
|232.2
|110.5
|223.6
|224.0
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Six of Bucks' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 38 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 39 opportunities in away games.
- The Bucks score 6.5 more points per game (117) than the 76ers allow (110.5).
- Milwaukee is 35-15 against the spread and 43-7 overall when scoring more than 110.5 points.
Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|42-35
|25-20
|40-37
|76ers
|46-31
|5-2
|44-33
Bucks vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Bucks
|76ers
|117
|115.2
|7
|14
|35-15
|32-10
|43-7
|37-5
|113.1
|110.5
|14
|3
|32-18
|40-14
|42-8
|40-14
