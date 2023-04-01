Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)
- Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among qualifying batters last season, he ranked 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 39th in slugging.
- In 93 of 139 games last year (66.9%) Adames got at least one hit, and in 30 of those contests (21.6%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 20.9% of his games last season (139 in all), going deep in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his 139 games last season, with more than one RBI in 16.5% of them (23). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- In 43.9% of his games last season (61 of 139), he scored at least one run, and in 19 (13.7%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|.235
|AVG
|.241
|.302
|OBP
|.301
|.477
|SLG
|.440
|32
|XBH
|30
|18
|HR
|13
|48
|RBI
|50
|88/27
|K/BB
|78/25
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|48 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (64.3%)
|13 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (24.3%)
|34 (49.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (38.6%)
|17 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (17.1%)
|31 (44.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|27 (38.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Steele will start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Aug. 27, the 27-year-old lefty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Last season he put together a 4-7 record, a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP over his 24 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.