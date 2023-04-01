The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)

  • Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters last season, he ranked 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 39th in slugging.
  • In 93 of 139 games last year (66.9%) Adames got at least one hit, and in 30 of those contests (21.6%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a home run in 20.9% of his games last season (139 in all), going deep in 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Adames picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his 139 games last season, with more than one RBI in 16.5% of them (23). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • In 43.9% of his games last season (61 of 139), he scored at least one run, and in 19 (13.7%) he scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 70
.235 AVG .241
.302 OBP .301
.477 SLG .440
32 XBH 30
18 HR 13
48 RBI 50
88/27 K/BB 78/25
3 SB 5
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Steele will start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Aug. 27, the 27-year-old lefty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • Last season he put together a 4-7 record, a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP over his 24 games.
