William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
William Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Contreras picked up at least one hit 63 times last season in 100 games played (63.0%), including multiple hits on 24 occasions (24.0%).
- He hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games last season (100 in all), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
- Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 of 100 games last season (32.0%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (9.0%).
- In 39.0% of his games last season (39 of 100), he scored at least one run, and in 12 (12.0%) he scored two or more runs.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.260
|AVG
|.294
|.347
|OBP
|.363
|.519
|SLG
|.494
|16
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|46/21
|K/BB
|58/19
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|28 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|10 (21.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (26.4%)
|20 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.8%)
|11 (23.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.3%)
|16 (34.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (30.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Steele starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 27-year-old southpaw started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Last season he finished with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP over his 24 games, putting together a 4-7 record.
