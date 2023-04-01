Roberto Diaz is in 30th place, with a score of -3, heading into the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

Looking to wager on Roberto Diaz at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Roberto Diaz Insights

Diaz has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Diaz has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Diaz has had an average finish of 59th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Diaz has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Diaz has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Diaz made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Diaz finished 57th when he last played this event, which was in 2019.

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course Diaz has played in the past year has been 42 yards longer than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Diaz's Last Time Out

Diaz was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the Puerto Rico Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Puerto Rico Open was strong, putting him in the 77th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Puerto Rico Open, Diaz was better than 33% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Diaz did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open (the field averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open, Diaz had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.1).

Diaz's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Puerto Rico Open were less than the field average (4.7).

At that last outing, Diaz's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Diaz ended the Puerto Rico Open with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 5.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Puerto Rico Open, Diaz carded an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Diaz Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Diaz's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

