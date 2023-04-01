Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 1
Louis Linwood Voit III makes his season debut when the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)
- Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.
- Voit had a base hit in 79 out of 135 games last season (58.5%), with at least two hits in 29 of those contests (21.5%).
- He went yard in 21 of 135 games in 2022 (15.6%), including 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Voit drove in a run in 46 of 135 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He crossed the plate in 44 of 135 games last year (32.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.7% of his games (nine times).
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|71
|.223
|AVG
|.229
|.298
|OBP
|.318
|.432
|SLG
|.376
|20
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|8
|40
|RBI
|29
|82/23
|K/BB
|97/33
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|72
|39 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (55.6%)
|10 (15.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (26.4%)
|22 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (30.6%)
|13 (20.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.1%)
|25 (39.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (29.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Steele will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Aug. 27, the 27-year-old southpaw started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Last season he finished with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP over his 24 games, putting together a 4-7 record.
