Following the third round of the Valero Texas Open, Luke List is in 49th place at -1.

Looking to place a wager on Luke List at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Luke List Insights

List has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, List has had an average finish of 39th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

List has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 39 -2 277 0 13 0 0 $941,529

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In List's past eight appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 39th.

List has five made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

List last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 49th.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

The courses that List has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,333 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

List's Last Time Out

List finished in the 31st percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.20 strokes.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the 52nd percentile of the field.

List was better than only 4% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

List failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, List had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.4).

List's three birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the field average (3.3).

At that last outing, List had a bogey or worse on three of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

List ended the Valspar Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, List carded four bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

All statistics in this article reflect List's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

All statistics in this article reflect List's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.