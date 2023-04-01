On Saturday, Christian Yelich (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)

Yelich had a .359 OBP while slugging .381.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 73rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

In 61.7% of his 154 games last season, Yelich had a hit. He also had 40 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 9.1% of his games last season (154 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.9% of his games a season ago (43 of 154), Yelich drove in a run. In 10 of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

He scored a run in 73 of 154 games last year, with multiple runs in 23 of those games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 73 .250 AVG .251 .372 OBP .344 .408 SLG .353 27 XBH 16 9 HR 5 36 RBI 21 85/56 K/BB 77/37 9 SB 10 Home Away 79 GP 75 48 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (62.7%) 19 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%) 40 (50.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%) 9 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.7%) 25 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (24.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)