On Saturday, April 1, Dansby Swanson's Chicago Cubs (1-0) host the Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) in an early-season game at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Brewers (-120). The matchup's total is set at 6.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Brewers were favored 125 times and won 70, or 56%, of those games.

Last season, the Brewers won 64 of their 110 games, or 58.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Brewers averaged 1.3 home runs per game when playing away from home last season (109 total in road contests).

Milwaukee averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .405 on the road.

The Cubs were victorious in 50, or 45.5%, of the 110 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Cubs came away with a win 44 times in 99 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Chicago hit 73 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Cubs averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .394 in home contests.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brian Anderson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+280) Willy Adames 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) William Contreras 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

