Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (1-0) and the Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) clashing at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 4--0 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on April 1.

The Brewers will call on Brandon Woodruff versus the Cubs and Justin Steele.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers -1.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 6.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

Last season, the Brewers were favored 125 times and won 70, or 56%, of those games.

Last season, Milwaukee won 63 of its 108 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

With 725 runs scored a season ago, Milwaukee ranked No. 10 in all of baseball.

The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule