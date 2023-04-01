The Chicago Blackhawks (24-45-6) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they play the New Jersey Devils (47-20-8) at home on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-325) Blackhawks (+270) 6.5

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have won 22, or 31.0%, of the 71 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Chicago has won four of its 18 games, or 22.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +270 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 27.0% chance to win.

Chicago has played 36 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 257 (7th) Goals 181 (32nd) 203 (6th) Goals Allowed 269 (25th) 44 (21st) Power Play Goals 36 (28th) 38 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (20th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

In Chicago's past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.

During their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.3.

The Blackhawks' 181 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks' 269 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

They have a -88 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.

