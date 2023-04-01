The New Jersey Devils (47-20-8) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-45-6) -- who've lost seven in a row -- on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

ESPN2 is the spot to tune in to see the Devils and the Blackhawks square off.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/6/2022 Devils Blackhawks 3-0 NJ

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks have allowed 269 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have 181 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 75 20 15 35 28 31 55.6%
Seth Jones 65 10 23 33 59 45 -
Andreas Athanasiou 74 15 14 29 44 54 38.5%
Tyler Johnson 49 10 19 29 20 29 50.5%
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have allowed 203 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
  • The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the league (257 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Devils are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 71 40 47 87 77 57 34.6%
Nico Hischier 74 30 41 71 37 60 53.7%
Dougie Hamilton 75 19 51 70 66 17 -
Jesper Bratt 75 31 35 66 41 35 -
Timo Meier 71 36 23 59 57 56 35.1%

