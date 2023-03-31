A Final Four battle features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) and the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) playing with a trip to the National Championship Game on the line on Friday at American Airlines Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 7:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers put up an average of 81.8 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies give up.

LSU is 27-1 when it scores more than 57.1 points.

Virginia Tech's record is 24-4 when it allows fewer than 81.8 points.

The Hokies put up 15.7 more points per game (72.4) than the Lady Tigers allow (56.7).

Virginia Tech has a 24-2 record when scoring more than 56.7 points.

LSU is 24-0 when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.

This year the Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Lady Tigers concede.

The Lady Tigers shoot 46.1% from the field, 8% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/19/2023 South Dakota State W 72-60 Cassell Coliseum 3/25/2023 Tennessee W 73-64 Climate Pledge Arena 3/27/2023 Ohio State W 84-74 Climate Pledge Arena 3/31/2023 LSU - American Airlines Center

LSU Schedule