See the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21), which currently has just one player listed, as the Bucks prepare for their matchup with the Boston Celtics (52-24) at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Bucks won on Wednesday 149-136 over the Pacers. Jrue Holiday recorded 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Meyers Leonard C Out Calf 4.0 2.2 0.0

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams III: Questionable (Knee), Grant Williams: Questionable (Illness), Payton Pritchard: Questionable (Heel)

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks score 5.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Celtics allow (112.0).

Milwaukee is 41-7 when scoring more than 112.0 points.

The Bucks' offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, scoring 126.1 points per contest compared to the 117.2 they've averaged this season.

Milwaukee knocks down 14.7 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc (11th in the NBA). It is making 2.8 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 11.9 per game while shooting 34.9%.

The Bucks rank eighth in the NBA with 114.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -2 237

