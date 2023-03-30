The Eastern-leading Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) are favored by 2.5 points as they look to defeat the Boston Celtics (52-24). The teams play Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total in the matchup is set at 236.5.

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points 28 times.

Milwaukee's games this season have had an average of 230 points, 6.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have a 42-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 51, or 82.3%, of those games.

This season, Milwaukee has won 43 of its 53 games, or 81.1%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 58.3% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Celtics Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 28 36.8% 117.2 235.2 112.8 224.8 227.2 Celtics 29 38.2% 118 235.2 112 224.8 227.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

Six of Bucks' past 10 games have gone over the total.

At home, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (21-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (21-18-0).

The Bucks score 5.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Celtics give up (112).

Milwaukee has a 33-15 record against the spread and a 41-7 record overall when putting up more than 112 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Bucks and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 42-34 31-23 39-37 Celtics 40-36 2-1 40-36

Bucks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Celtics 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 118 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 33-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-17 41-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 41-9 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 34-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-19 45-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.