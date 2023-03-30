The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will play on Opening Day at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET, with Corbin Burnes and Marcus Stroman the starting pitchers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers ranked third-best in MLB action last season with 219 total home runs.

Last year the Brewers' .408 slugging percentage ranked 10th-best in MLB.

Milwaukee went 32-14 in the 46 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Chicago scored 657 runs (4.1 per game) last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

Last year the Brewers ranked 13th in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.

Milwaukee struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.85 last year, which ranked 12th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers had a 1.218 WHIP last season, 10th-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Burnes will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.

The 28-year-old righty started and threw three scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Marcus Stroman 4/1/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Justin Steele 4/2/2023 Cubs - Away Eric Lauer Jameson Taillon 4/3/2023 Mets - Home - Carlos Carrasco 4/4/2023 Mets - Home - Max Scherzer 4/5/2023 Mets - Home - -

