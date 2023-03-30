How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Blues will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, March 30, with the Blackhawks having dropped six straight games.
You can watch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX to see the Blues meet the Blackhawks.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/21/2023
|Blues
|Blackhawks
|5-3 CHI
|12/29/2022
|Blues
|Blackhawks
|3-1 STL
|11/16/2022
|Blackhawks
|Blues
|5-2 STL
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 264 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 178 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 19 goals during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|74
|20
|13
|33
|27
|31
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|64
|10
|22
|32
|57
|44
|-
|Andreas Athanasiou
|73
|14
|14
|28
|42
|52
|38%
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Tyler Johnson
|48
|9
|18
|27
|20
|29
|51.5%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 271 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 27th in league play in goals against.
- The Blues' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Blues are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 45 goals during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|71
|33
|34
|67
|51
|49
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|59
|25
|41
|66
|29
|31
|33.5%
|Robert Thomas
|70
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|74
|21
|37
|58
|42
|36
|46.5%
|Justin Faulk
|74
|10
|32
|42
|53
|48
|-
