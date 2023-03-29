Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 129-106 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent action) Antetokounmpo produced 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Antetokounmpo, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.1 30.3 Rebounds 12.5 11.7 10.2 Assists 6.5 5.6 6.7 PRA 50.5 48.4 47.2 PR 43.5 42.8 40.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 17.7% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 4.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 118.7 points per contest, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Pacers have given up 45.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

Conceding 26.4 assists per contest, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pacers concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 27 25 9 5 0 0 1 1/27/2023 34 41 12 6 2 1 1

