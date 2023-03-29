When the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) and Indiana Pacers (33-43) square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Bucks' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Bucks topped the Pistons 126-117. With 34 points, Khris Middleton was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Khris Middleton 34 8 5 0 0 1 Brook Lopez 24 14 2 1 2 0 Jevon Carter 22 1 2 0 0 6

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo posts 31.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.6 assists, shooting 55% from the field.

Jrue Holiday leads his squad in assists per game (7.3), and also puts up 18.9 points and 5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez puts up 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis is posting 13.8 points, 1.6 assists and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Grayson Allen puts up 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 21.5 7.3 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.5 Brook Lopez 17.8 7.2 1.6 0.6 3.2 1.3 Khris Middleton 16.3 4.1 5.3 0.7 0.2 1.7 Jrue Holiday 11.6 3.9 7 1 0.6 1.5 Bobby Portis 14.3 8.9 0.9 0.2 0.3 1.5

