The Indiana Pacers (33-43) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSIN and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is 238.5.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -11.5 238.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in 24 of 75 games this season.
  • Milwaukee has an average total of 229.2 in its contests this year, 9.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bucks' ATS record is 42-33-0 this season.
  • This season, Milwaukee has won 50 out of the 61 games, or 82%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Milwaukee has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -650 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 86.7% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 24 32% 116.8 232.4 112.4 231.1 227.1
Pacers 30 39.5% 115.6 232.4 118.7 231.1 233

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • Five of Bucks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread in home games (21-16-0) than it does on the road (21-17-0).
  • The Bucks record just 1.9 fewer points per game (116.8) than the Pacers give up (118.7).
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 118.7 points, it is 25-7 against the spread and 29-3 overall.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 42-33 4-5 38-37
Pacers 39-37 2-2 38-38

Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Pacers
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.6
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
25-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-16
29-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-17
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
32-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-13
42-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-15

