The Indiana Pacers (33-43) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSIN and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is 238.5.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -11.5 238.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in 24 of 75 games this season.

Milwaukee has an average total of 229.2 in its contests this year, 9.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks' ATS record is 42-33-0 this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 50 out of the 61 games, or 82%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Milwaukee has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -650 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 86.7% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 24 32% 116.8 232.4 112.4 231.1 227.1 Pacers 30 39.5% 115.6 232.4 118.7 231.1 233

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

Five of Bucks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread in home games (21-16-0) than it does on the road (21-17-0).

The Bucks record just 1.9 fewer points per game (116.8) than the Pacers give up (118.7).

When Milwaukee scores more than 118.7 points, it is 25-7 against the spread and 29-3 overall.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 42-33 4-5 38-37 Pacers 39-37 2-2 38-38

Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Pacers 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 25-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-16 29-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-17 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 32-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-13 42-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-15

