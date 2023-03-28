Tuesday's game at Orleans Arena has the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) taking on the North Texas Mean Green (29-7) at TBA (on March 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 win for Wisconsin, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Wisconsin vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Orleans Arena

Wisconsin vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 64, North Texas 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-0.1)

Wisconsin (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 125.2

North Texas is 15-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Wisconsin's 13-16-0 ATS record. Both the Mean Green and the Badgers are 14-15-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Over the last 10 contests, North Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Wisconsin has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (posting 65.6 points per game, 325th in college basketball, and allowing 63.8 per contest, 31st in college basketball) and have a +61 scoring differential.

Wisconsin loses the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It collects 29.5 rebounds per game, 302nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.9.

Wisconsin knocks down 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (112th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

Wisconsin has committed 3.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 7.9 (first in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (239th in college basketball).

