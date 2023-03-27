The Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday included, match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 129-106 loss against the Nuggets, Holiday tallied nine points and seven assists.

In this article, we break down Holiday's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18.9 13.5 Rebounds 3.5 5.0 4.1 Assists 7.5 7.3 7.7 PRA 26.5 31.2 25.3 PR 19.5 23.9 17.6 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.8



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Pistons

Holiday has taken 15.1 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 14.0% and 14.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Holiday's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have given up 118.6 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 26th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 45.0 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

The Pistons give up 12.0 made 3-pointers per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 30 16 4 7 1 0 2 11/2/2022 30 26 7 3 4 0 0 10/31/2022 37 25 7 10 5 0 1

