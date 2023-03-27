Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) and the Detroit Pistons (16-58) play at Little Caesars Arena on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks dropped their most recent game to the Nuggets, 129-106, on Saturday. Antetokounmpo was their leading scorer with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 31 9 4 4 0 0 Brook Lopez 13 2 1 0 1 1 Khris Middleton 13 8 5 2 0 1

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo averages 31.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.6 assists, shooting 55% from the floor.

Jrue Holiday paces his team in assists per game (7.3), and also posts 18.9 points and 5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is putting up 15.5 points, 1.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Bobby Portis averages 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen is averaging 10.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 21.5 7.3 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.5 Brook Lopez 18 6.4 1.5 0.6 3.3 1.3 Khris Middleton 15.3 3.7 5.9 0.8 0.2 1.7 Jrue Holiday 11.6 3.9 7 1 0.6 1.5 Bobby Portis 13.8 8.6 0.8 0.2 0.2 1.2

