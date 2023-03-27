Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - March 27
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) and the Detroit Pistons (16-58) play at Little Caesars Arena on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Monday, March 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Bucks' Last Game
The Bucks dropped their most recent game to the Nuggets, 129-106, on Saturday. Antetokounmpo was their leading scorer with 31 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|31
|9
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Brook Lopez
|13
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Khris Middleton
|13
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo averages 31.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.6 assists, shooting 55% from the floor.
- Jrue Holiday paces his team in assists per game (7.3), and also posts 18.9 points and 5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Brook Lopez is putting up 15.5 points, 1.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.
- Bobby Portis averages 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Grayson Allen is averaging 10.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|21.5
|7.3
|4.4
|0.9
|0.4
|0.5
|Brook Lopez
|18
|6.4
|1.5
|0.6
|3.3
|1.3
|Khris Middleton
|15.3
|3.7
|5.9
|0.8
|0.2
|1.7
|Jrue Holiday
|11.6
|3.9
|7
|1
|0.6
|1.5
|Bobby Portis
|13.8
|8.6
|0.8
|0.2
|0.2
|1.2
