The Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (16-58) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Bucks lost 129-106 to the Nuggets on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Out Knee 31.1 11.7 5.6 Goran Dragic PG Questionable Knee 6.4 1.4 2.7 Jrue Holiday PG Out Personal 18.9 5.0 7.3 Meyers Leonard C Out Calf 4.0 2.2 0.0 Jae Crowder SF Questionable Calf 6.0 4.2 1.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Cory Joseph: Questionable (Illness), Rodney McGruder: Questionable (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin)

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSWI

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks average 116.7 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons allow.

Milwaukee has a 28-3 record when scoring more than 118.6 points.

The Bucks have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 123.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.1 points more than the 116.7 they've scored this season.

Milwaukee hits 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.6% rate (12th in the NBA), compared to the 11.9 per game its opponents make at a 34.8% rate.

The Bucks average 113.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in the league), and give up 108.4 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -13 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.