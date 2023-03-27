Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-58) are heavy, 16.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSWI
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Bucks vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 121 - Pistons 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 16.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (232.5)
- The Bucks have covered the spread more often than the Pistons this year, recording an ATS record of 40-29-5, compared to the 31-42-1 record of the Pistons.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 16.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 16.5 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it in fewer games (47.3% of the time) than Detroit (48.6%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 14-56, while the Bucks are 49-11 as moneyline favorites.
Bucks Performance Insights
- On offense, Milwaukee is putting up 116.7 points per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is surrendering 112.4 points per contest at the other end (eighth-ranked).
- The Bucks are dishing out 25.6 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Bucks rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- Of the shots taken by Milwaukee in 2022-23, 55.2% of them have been two-pointers (65.2% of the team's made baskets) and 44.8% have been from beyond three-point land (34.8%).
