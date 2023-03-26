The Chicago Blackhawks (24-42-6) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they face the Vancouver Canucks (33-34-5) at home on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-170) Blackhawks (+145) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 68 games this season, and won 22 (32.4%).

Chicago has a record of 17-40 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 40.8% chance to win.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 35 of 72 games this season.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 241 (12th) Goals 175 (32nd) 263 (27th) Goals Allowed 256 (25th) 53 (11th) Power Play Goals 34 (28th) 62 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (21st)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blackhawks with DraftKings.

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Chicago has gone over the total three times.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

Over their past 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.4 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks' 175 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have given up 256 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th.

Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -81.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.