The Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, face off versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo, in his most recent game (March 24 win against the Jazz) posted 24 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals.

In this article we will break down Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 31.1 30.5 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 10.8 Assists 6.5 5.6 6.7 PRA 48.5 48.5 48 PR 42.5 42.9 41.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made 11.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.8% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 4.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.8 points per game, the Nuggets are the 11th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Nuggets concede 40.2 rebounds per game, best in the league.

The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 31 33 14 4 0 0 3

