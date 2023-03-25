Bucks vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - March 25
The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) ahead of their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (49-24) currently has three players on it. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 25 from Ball Arena.
The Bucks came out on top in their last outing 144-116 against the Jazz on Friday. In the Bucks' win, Grayson Allen led the way with 25 points (adding four rebounds and one assist).
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Goran Dragic
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.4
|1.4
|2.7
|Meyers Leonard
|C
|Out
|Calf
|4
|2.2
|0
|Jae Crowder
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|6
|4.2
|1.4
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: None
Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI
Bucks Season Insights
- The Bucks average just four more points per game (116.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.8).
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Milwaukee is 39-7.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Bucks are posting 124.9 points per contest, 8.1 more than their season average (116.8).
- Milwaukee makes 14.9 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.7% rate (11th in NBA), compared to the 11.9 per game its opponents make, at a 34.7% rate.
- The Bucks average 114.1 points per 100 possessions (ninth in league), while conceding 108.2 points per 100 possessions (third in NBA).
Bucks vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|237.5
