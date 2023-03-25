In a matchup of the league's conference leaders, the Denver Nuggets (49-24) and the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20), meet on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena, tipping at 9:00 PM ET. The Nuggets are just 2.5-point home favorites. The over/under in the matchup is set at 236.5.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 236.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee has combined with its opponents to score more than 236.5 points in 26 of 73 games this season.

Milwaukee has had an average of 229 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Milwaukee has compiled a 42-31-0 record against the spread.

The Bucks have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Milwaukee has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Bucks Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 21 28.8% 116.7 233.5 112.8 225 230.1 Bucks 26 35.6% 116.8 233.5 112.2 225 226.9

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Milwaukee has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total six times.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has had better results away (21-15-0) than at home (21-16-0).

The Bucks score an average of 116.8 points per game, only four more points than the 112.8 the Nuggets give up.

Milwaukee has put together a 33-13 ATS record and a 39-7 overall record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 40-33 28-24 35-38 Bucks 42-31 3-7 37-36

Bucks vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Bucks 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 116.8 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 34-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-13 43-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-7 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 32-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-18 38-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-8

