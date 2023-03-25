Having dropped three in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, beginning at 5:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI will show this Wild versus Blackhawks matchup.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Blackhawks vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/16/2022 Wild Blackhawks 4-1 MIN
10/30/2022 Blackhawks Wild 4-3 (F/SO) MIN

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks' total of 253 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 25th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks' 174 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 24 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 71 20 13 33 26 30 55.6%
Seth Jones 61 10 21 31 57 44 -
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Andreas Athanasiou 70 14 13 27 40 47 41.8%
Tyler Johnson 45 8 18 26 17 28 50.6%

Wild Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 192 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.
  • The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 209 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Wild have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 37 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 70 22 42 64 40 40 38.2%
Joel Eriksson Ek 72 23 32 55 13 39 49%
Matthew Boldy 72 25 29 54 37 48 57.3%
Marcus Johansson 71 15 22 37 26 25 42.6%

