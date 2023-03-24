Women’s March Madness 2023 Sweet 16: Game Times & Where to Watch - March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on March 24 has four games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 3 LSU and No. 2 Utah. For information on game times, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.
Watch women's college hoops live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.
Sweet 16 Odds and How to Watch
No. 9 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Villanova Wildcats
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Location: Greenville, South Carolina
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs Villanova
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers vs. No. 2 Utah Utes
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Location: Greenville, South Carolina
How to Watch LSU vs Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 6 Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
How to Watch Colorado vs Iowa
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 5 Louisville Cardinals
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
How to Watch Ole Miss vs Louisville
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.