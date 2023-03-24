The Milwaukee Bucks, with Pat Connaughton, face the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 130-94 win versus the Spurs, Connaughton put up five points and 10 rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Connaughton's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Pat Connaughton Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.9 5.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 4.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 14.1 11.3 PR 14.5 12.8 10.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.0



Pat Connaughton Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Pat Connaughton has made 2.8 shots per game, which accounts for 4.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Connaughton's opponents, the Jazz, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.3 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Giving up 117.4 points per game, the Jazz are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Jazz are 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have conceded 24.2 per game, seventh in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 13th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Pat Connaughton vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 16 8 0 1 2 0 0

