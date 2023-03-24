The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo, in his most recent showing, had 31 points and 14 rebounds in a 130-94 win over the Spurs.

Below, we break down Antetokounmpo's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 31.2 28.5 Rebounds 12.5 11.9 10.6 Assists 6.5 5.5 6.0 PRA 50.5 48.6 45.1 PR 43.5 43.1 39.1 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made 11.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 20.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 4.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 117.4 points per contest, which is 22nd-best in the league.

On the glass, the Jazz are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have allowed 24.2 per contest, seventh in the league.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Jazz are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2022 34 30 15 4 0 0 1 10/31/2021 35 25 7 6 3 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.