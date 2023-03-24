The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) ahead of their matchup with the Utah Jazz (35-37) currently includes four players. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24 from Vivint Arena.

Their last time out, the Bucks won on Wednesday 130-94 against the Spurs. Giannis Antetokounmpo's team-leading 31 points led the Bucks in the win.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Goran Dragic PG Out Knee 6.4 1.4 2.7 Meyers Leonard C Out Calf 4 2.2 0 Khris Middleton SF Out Injury Management 14.9 4.1 5 Jae Crowder SF Out Calf 6 4.2 1.4

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hand), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Finger), Rudy Gay: Out (Back), Johnny Juzang: Questionable (Hip)

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks record just one fewer point per game (116.4) than the Jazz give up (117.4).

Milwaukee is 30-4 when scoring more than 117.4 points.

The Bucks have been racking up 123.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's much higher than the 116.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Milwaukee hits 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) while shooting 36.6% from deep (11th in the NBA). It is making 2.9 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 11.9 per game while shooting 34.8%.

The Bucks average 113.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in the league), and give up 108.2 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Bucks vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9 236

