The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) take the court against the Utah Jazz (35-37) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.

Bucks vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -8.5 236.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points in 25 of 72 games this season.

Milwaukee has an average point total of 228.5 in its outings this year, eight fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bucks have put together a 41-31-0 record against the spread.

This season, Milwaukee has been favored 59 times and won 48, or 81.4%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 12-3, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -400 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 25 34.7% 116.4 233.8 112.1 229.5 226.8 Jazz 32 44.4% 117.4 233.8 117.4 229.5 231.4

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Bucks have hit the over six times.

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 37 games when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 35 games when playing on the road.

The Bucks score 116.4 points per game, just one fewer point than the 117.4 the Jazz give up.

Milwaukee is 25-9 against the spread and 30-4 overall when scoring more than 117.4 points.

Bucks vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Bucks and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 41-31 8-11 36-36 Jazz 41-31 6-0 43-29

Bucks vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Jazz 116.4 Points Scored (PG) 117.4 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 25-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-14 30-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-17 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 33-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-8 43-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-10

